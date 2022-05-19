TODAY
Potato Festival
The N.C. Potato Festival will be held along the Elizabeth City waterfront today through Sunday, May 20-22. Hours will be 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on May 20; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on May 21; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 22.
Easels in Gardens
The Cupola House Association will host its Easels in the Gardens event in the Cupola House gardens today and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. A garden party and art sale will be Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $35 and $40 the day of the event. For tickets, visit the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center or call 252-482-7800 or visit www.cupolahouse.org.
‘Little Mermaid Jr.’
Arts of the Albemarle’s Center Players will host performances of “Little Mermaid Jr” Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16, $55 for a four family pack. Visit: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=125424/.
Witherspoon-Harris
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Community Relations Commission will hand out its annual Witherspoon-Harris Awards at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Center at 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish Hall at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Linda McGee, retired chief judge of the N C Court of Appeals, will be the speaker.
TUESDAY
River City Campers
River City Campers will meet at Happy Taco in Elizabeth City at 6 p.m. Guests welcome. Contact: Jack Ward at 333-6221.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Spring cookout
The Camden Center of Active Adults will host a spring cookout at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
Wildlife officers
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Division will host a virtual recruitment event at 7 p.m.
UPCOMING
Memorial Day
Camden County will host a Memorial Day ceremony on the courthouse lawn Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Open Door Church Edenton Thursday, May 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and at Central Elementary School in Barco on May 31, from noon to 5 p.m.
Golf Scramble
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Golf Scramble at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation Saturday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For ticket information, email evmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.
History for Lunch
Dr. Donald Bowling, vice president and chief medical officer at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, will discuss the past, present and future of the hospital during a History for Lunch program at Museum of the Albemarle Wednesday, June 1, at noon. Register at the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
Pesticide collection
The Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a Pesticide Collection Day at the 4-H Livestock Arena at 864 Sun Gro Drive, Elizabeth City, Thursday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: Alton Wood at 252-338-3954.
Disabled veterans
The K.J. Eyer Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled Veterans of America will meet to discuss the future of the chapter Tuesday, June 7 at the Chief Petty Officers Club at 514 Caldwell St., Elizabeth City. A representative from the DVA NC commander will attend. Contact: 443-812-3502.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program on Wednesday, June 15, at noon. Pasquotank County Solid Waste Director Brad Gardner and Recycling Coordinator Janice Browne will discuss the county’s landfill operations and answer audience questions. Check out the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
Plant diseases
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a workshop ways to identify and manage common insects and diseases while minimizing dangers to beneficial insects, especially pollinators, Thursday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at: https://insects_and_diseases.eventbrite.com
Junior Docents
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a workshop June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teenagers ages 13-17 to serve as junior docents at the museum. Registration is required and the deadline to sign up is June 13. Contact: Hayley A. James at 252-335-1453 or email Hayley.James@ncdcr.gov.
Nags Head Casino
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Nags Head Casino event June 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The band “Coast”- Connected and DJ Mike Thigpen will provide the entertainment. Music will include beach music, shag, soul, and R&B tunes from the 1960-70s. Cost is $25 for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members and $30 for non-members.