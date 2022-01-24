TODAY
SA coat drive
Andy's Pancake & Steak House, The Circle ll, and The City Grill are hosting a coat drive for the Elizabeth City Salvation Army through Saturday. Drop off new or gently used coats, hats, scarves or gloves at the restaurants for donation to the Salvation Army for distribution in the community.
Allen to speak to PAC
Trey Allen, general counsel for the NC Administrative Office of the Courts and a candidate for the N.C. Supreme Court, will be the guest speaker at the Pasquotank Political Action Committee at Towne South Church of Christ in Elizabeth City at 7 p.m. Contact: 339-2426.
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a Winter Fun class at 10 a.m. for kids 3-5 with an adult.
‘A Place to Go’ exhibit
The Perquimans Arts League will host a new exhibit, “A Place to Go,” starting today and continuing through Feb. 19. The show will feature the artists’ favorite places or “where they go to feel peace and happiness.” The exhibition is open to all members. To set up an appointment, call 252-426-3041.
River City Campers
River City Campers will meet at the City Grille on South Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m. Contact: Jack Ward 252-333-6221.
WEDNESDAY
After School Art
The Perquimans Arts League is offering the “Elements of Art” as its first after-school art class. The free four-week class will be for students ages 7-10 and continue Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. Registration is required in advance. Contact: Sheryl Corr at sherylcorr@embarqmail.com or call 252-426-7463.
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Where Are My Mittens” class at 10 a.m. for kids 1-2 with an adult.
Ferry career fair
The N.C. Ferry Division will host a career fair to find qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard at the NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bring resumes and supporting documents. Contact: 252-423-5100.
Family Bingo Night
Family Bingo Night will be held at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center in Elizabeth City from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich and soup meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City from noon to 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Buildings dedicated
The Robert Harvey Building, formerly the Hertford Police Department, will be dedicated at 114 B West Grubb St., Hertford, at 10 a.m. The Horace Reid Building, formerly the Community Center, will be dedicated at 10:45 a.m. at 305 West Grubb St., Hertford.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Durants Neck Ruritan Club Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cole to speak
Former Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole, a resident of Hertford, will talk about growing up in rural northeastern North Carolina and going on to become an attorney and then a judge, during Museum of the Albemarle's History for Lunch program Wednesday, Feb. 2, at noon. The program will be both in person and on Zoom. Register at the museum's website or Facebook page.
PAL art auction
The Perquimans Arts League will host benefit art auction featuring 60 artworks by artist and new local resident Jack Pardue at the Clubhouse Restaurant at Albemarle Plantation, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at the PAL gallery.
Livestock show meeting
An information session for youth interested in participating in the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Show & Sale will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Arena at 864 Sun Gro Drive, Elizabeth City. Animals will be on site as will parents whose children have participated before. Contact: 331-7630.
Tax filing assistance
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will again offer free income tax filing help to persons earning $57,000 or less a year starting Tuesday, March 2. Appointments will be on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Persons seeking to use the VITA program must call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
Paddle for Border
Signups are underway for the Paddle for the Border event that will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia. Registration is $45, which includes a T-shirt or hat, breakfast and lunch. The event is limited to 375 paddlers. Contact: 252-771-8333 or 252-771-6593.