Today is Thursday, April 16, the 107th day of 2020. There are 259 days left in the year. On this date 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 1970, the Elizabeth City Police Department was eager for another baseball season sponsored by the city’s recreation staff to get underway.
Today’s Highlight in History:
In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. wrote his “Letter from Birmingham Jail” in which the civil rights activist responded to a group of local clergymen who had criticized him for leading street protests; King defended his tactics, writing, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Ten years ago: The U.S government accused Goldman Sachs & Co., Wall Street’s most powerful firm, of fraud.