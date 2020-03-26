Today is Sunday, March 29, the 89th day of 2020. There are 277 days left in the year. On this date 10, 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, Elizabeth City Mayor Roger McLean said that while he remained supportive of the previous operator of the Hugh Cale Community Resource Center, he planned to support the center’s current operators.
In 1995, murder suspect Christopher Lee Barnes was arrested near Rocky Mount following a three-day manhunt. Barnes confessed to beating his uncle, Harold Copeland, 77, of Winfall, to death and was charged with first degree murder.
In 1970, participants attending a human relations council meeting said parental attitudes would determine the success of integrating elementary and junior high schools in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank school district.