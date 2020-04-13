Today is Tuesday, April 14, the 105th day of 2020. There are 261 days left in the year. On this date 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 1995, Elizabeth City city councilors agreed that if city officials were to follow through on a plan to add nine policemen, six firefighters and implement a new pay plan for city employees, city taxpayers would see their property tax rate jump by as much as 10 cents in 1996.
In 1970, Congressman Walter B. Jones, D-N.C., said he had learned that a report prepared by the U.S. Corps of Army Engineers recommended the Dismal Swamp Canal be kept open for navigation.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theater in Washington.