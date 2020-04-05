Today is Monday, April 6, the 97th day of 2020. There are 269 days left in the year. On this date 10, 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, despite a dip in the inmate population at the Albemarle District Jail, Pasquotank Sheriff Randy Cartwright projected more than 200 inmates would be housed at the new facility when it opened in May 2010.
In 1995, the best rebid for the construction work at Currituck County’s new high school was $1.2 million lower than the lowest bid in December 1994.
In 1970, Pasquotank commissioners gave the go-ahead for Albemarle Shores, a new subdivision at the southern tip of the county.
Today’s Highlight in History:
In 1896, the first modern Olympic games formally opened in Athens, Greece.