Today is Thursday, April 2, the 93rd day of 2020. There are 273 days left in the year. On this date 10, 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, Smithfield Foods delivered more than 42,000 pounds of meat to Food Bank of the Albemarle — enough to provide some 160,000 servings of meat for families in northeastern North Carolina.
In 1995, the owners of Askew’s Kawasaki-Suzuki joined three insurance companies in a lawsuit against the city of Elizabeth City that accused the city fire department of negligence in responding to a fire that destroyed their shop and cost them more than $1 million in property damages.
In 1970, Russell Twiford, an Elizabeth City attorney, purchased the Nags Header Hotel, an old Nags Head landmark.