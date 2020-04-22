Today is Wednesday, April 22, the 113th day of 2020. There are 253 days left in the year. On this date 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 1970, Herbert Small of Elizabeth City, solicitor of Superior Court for the First District, took exception to an editorial entitled, “Has Solicitor Grown Weary?,” which appeared in both the Chowan Herald in Edenton and The Daily Advance.
Today’s Highlight in History:
In 1915, the first full-scale use of deadly chemicals in warfare took place as German forces unleashed chlorine gas against Allied troops at the start of the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium during World War I; thousands of soldiers are believed to have died.
In 1864, Congress authorized the use of the phrase “In God We Trust” on U.S. coins.