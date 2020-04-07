Today is Tuesday, April 7, the 98th day of 2020. There are 268 days left in the year. On this date 10, 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, Hertford police said they were looking for John Kenneth Tubbs Jr., a Knotts Island fisherman charged with attempted first-degree murder in the December 2009 beating of Jim Bishop.
In 1995, Currituck commissioners green-lighted the county’s plan to hire an economic development director.
In 1970, Pasquotank commissioners were reviewing a proposed $883,425.88 welfare budget for 1970-71.
Today’s Highlight in History:
In 1862, Union forces led by Gen. Ulysses S. Grant defeated the Confederates at the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee.