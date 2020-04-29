Today is Wednesday, April 29, the 120th day of 2020. There are 246 days left in the year. On this date 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 1970, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education approved a number of innovations in the English curriculum for Northeastern High School for the 1970-71 school year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
In 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Dachau concentration camp. Adolf Hitler married Eva Braun inside his “Fuhrerbunker” and designated Adm. Karl Doenitz president.
In 1798, Joseph Haydn’s oratorio “The Creation” was rehearsed in Vienna, Austria, before an invited audience.
In 1967, Aretha Franklin’s cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” was released as a single by Atlantic Records.