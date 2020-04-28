Today is Tuesday, April 28, the 119th day of 2020. There are 247 days left in the year. On this date 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 1995, Elizabeth City police were trying to discover who was stealing cars in the city. The thieves were stealing the cars, taking goods from inside and then dumping the vehicles.
In 1970, the Elizabeth City Housing Authority received approval from the North Carolina Utilities Commission to construct 80 additional units.
Today’s Highlight in History:
In 1967, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali was stripped of his title after he refused to be inducted into the armed forces.
In 1788, Maryland became the seventh state to ratify the Constitution of the United States.