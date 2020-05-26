The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Appointments Committee will meet in the county manager’s conference room at the county courthouse Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. To access the meeting, visit https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule. Submit public comments to info@visitelizabethcity.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The Camden Board of Education and Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting to hear a presentation on the new high school project in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday at 6 p.m. Access the meeting via livestream, visit ttps://boe.ccsnc.org/2020/05/20/boe-5-28-20/.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session in Courtroom C of the courthouse Thursday at 4 p.m. Visit www.pasquotankcountync.org.
for information on how to access the meeting remotely or to submit comments.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom Monday, June 1, at 7 p.m. The board will also meet as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Visit www.camdencountync.gov for more information.