The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold a virtual meeting today at 9 a.m. To access the meeting, visit https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule.
The Camden Board of Education and Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting to hear a presentation on the new high school project in the media center at Camden County High School today at 6 p.m. Access the meeting at ttps://boe.ccsnc.org/2020/05/20/boe-5-28-20/.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session in Courtroom C of the courthouse today at 4 p.m. Visit www.pasquotankcountync.org to access the meeting remotely.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session at the J.P. Knapp Learning Center to discuss personnel Friday at 10 a.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also meet as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Visit www.camdencountync.gov for more information.
The Pasquotank County Water Committee will meet on the second floor of the Pasquotank County Courthouse Monday at 5 p.m.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold committee meetings Monday starting at 9 a.m. The full board will meet virtually Tuesday at 9 a.m. To watch the meeting, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LApwDmqlwAM&feature=youtu.be.