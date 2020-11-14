The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the county courthouse Monday at 6 p.m. Prior to the meeting, the board’s Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan County Public Safety Center in Edenton Monday at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5 p.m. The board will livestream its open meeting at 7 p.m. Access the meeting remotely at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. To have a comment read at the meeting, submit it to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet virtually via Zoom app Tuesday at 6 p.m. To access the meeting, contact Cindy Gossage at cgossage@accog.org.
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees will hold a Finance Committee meeting in the A Building boardroom at COA-Elizabeth City Tuesday at 8 a.m. The board’s Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday at 8 a.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office in Hertford both in-person and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. To access meeting, email astallings@accog.org.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners and the Elizabeth City City Council will hold a joint meeting in the BLET room at the Foreman Building at College of The Albemarle-Elizabeth City Monday, Nov. 30, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.