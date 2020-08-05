The Currituck Board of Education will meet in closed session at the Professional Learning Center at JP Knapp Early College today at 2 p.m. A work session will also be held at 4 p.m. The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Currituck Courthouse. Watch live on Mediacom Channel 18 or online at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.
The Pasquotank Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden High School Thursday, Aug. 13. The closed session will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet Monday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the Pasquotank Courthouse Monday, Aug. 17, at 2:30 p.m. The panel will discuss possible locations and costs for relocating the Confederate monument. Citizens who wish to submit comments should do so by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. No comments will be allowed at the meeting.
Elizabeth City will host a fair housing webinar Thursday, Aug. 26, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Legal experts will go over fair housing laws and take questions. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6078671332956708368. Contact Jon Hawley, at 337-6861, ext. 251, or jhawley@cityofec.com.