The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet at the elections office today at 9 a.m. The board will discuss acquiring new voting equipment. The meeting number on Zoom is 126 872 7969 and the password is 63384645. To join the meeting by phone, 1-415-655-0001, access code 126 872 7969.
The Currituck Board of Education will meet in closed session at the Professional Learning Center at JP Knapp Early College Thursday at 2 p.m. That will be followed by a work session at the PLC at 4 p.m. The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Currituck Courthouse. To watch live use Mediacom TV channel 18 on the mainland or online at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The Pasquotank Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden High School Thursday, Aug. 13. The closed session will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet Monday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Special Projects Committee will meet in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building Monday, Aug. 19, at 2:30 p.m. The panel will discuss hunting with dogs.