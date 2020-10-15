The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet via Zoom at the Albemarle Commission Office today at 6 p.m. For info, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Camden County Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School today at 7:30 p.m. A closed session will precede the meeting at 6:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. The panel is expected to discuss possible locations and moving costs for the Confederate monument on the courthouse grounds.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet in the Chowan Public Safety Center Wednesday at 3 p.m. to discuss a presentation on the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail study that includes a proposed expansion.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the boardroom at the ARHS/Pasquotank County Health Department office in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. Participants may attend the meeting in person or via Zoom. Contact: 252-338-4405.