The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting to discuss the proposed bond referendum for the new high school and plans for construction of the new Camden County library today at 9 a.m.
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees will meet in Room 208 of the AE Building on the Elizabeth City campus today at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will take place in the lecture hall, so it will be in-person only. Prior to the meeting, the COA Buildings and Grounds Committee will hold an in-person meeting in the A Building boardroom at 4:30 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office and via conference call Thursday at 6 p.m. For call-in information, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a public hearing on the city’s 2020-21 budget Monday at 7 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Channel 11 and on the city’s website.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in closed session at Pasquotank Elementary School to discuss a personnel matter Monday at 4 p.m. The board will meet in regular session via livestream at 6:30 p.m. The livestream will be on the district’s website at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. To make a comment at the meeting, email Tammy W. Sawyer at twsawyer@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Comments must include sender’s first and last names.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the ARHS/Pasquotank County Health Department boardroom Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom. For access details, contact 252-338-4405.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority will hold an online public hearing on the TDA’s proposed budget for 2020-21 Thursday, June 25, at 9 a.m. To comment on the budget, contact susan@visitelizabethcity.com after the public hearing.
There will be an upcoming open position on the Visit Elizabeth City/Elizabeth City–Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority’s Board of Directors. Candidates must live or work in Pasquotank and must be affiliated with a business that is collecting occupancy tax in the county. For more info, call Susan Hartley at 335-5330.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.