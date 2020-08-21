The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5 p.m. The board will hold its regular meeting via livestream at 7 p.m. Livestream the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Public comments for the meeting can be emailed to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. that day.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet via Zoom app Tuesday at 7 p.m. For information, call 338-4405.
Elizabeth City will host a fair housing webinar Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. Experts will go over fair housing laws. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6078671332956708368. Contact Jon Hawley, at 337-6861, ext. 251, or jhawley@cityofec.com.
The Pasquotank County Special Projects Committee’s meeting to discuss the county’s Confederate monument has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 14, at 2:30 p.m.