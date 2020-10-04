The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at Pasquotank DSS, Monday at 9 a.m. State at the front desk that you plan to attend the board meeting.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the Pasqutoank County Courthouse Monday at 2 p.m. to hear Green Engineering’s presentation on the county’s water and sewer master plan study. The board’s finance meeting will be 4 p.m. and its regular meeting will be at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan County Public Safety Center in Edenton Monday at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a work session at the Knapp Professional Learning Center Tuesday at 4 p.m. The regular board meeting follows at the county courthouse at 6:30 p.m. The meetings can be viewed at the board’s YouTube Channel or by following this link: https://youtu.be/NJ9pOLKfKy4. The regular meeting is also available on the mainland on Mediacom Channel 18.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners’ Capital Improvement Committee will meet in the 2nd floor training room at the Chowan Public Safety Building in Edenton Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The Camden Tourism Development Authority will meet at the county courthouse Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 9:30 a.m.