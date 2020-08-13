The Pasquotank County Special Projects Committee’s meeting to discuss the county’s Confederate monument, scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m., has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 14, at 2:30 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session in the county Public Safety Center Monday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m. before its regular 6 p.m. meeting.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will hold a work session in the boardroom of the Historic Currituck Courthouse Monday at 5 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, Thursday at 6 p.m. To attend by conference call, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet via Zoom app Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. For information, call 338-4405.
Elizabeth City will host a housing webinar Thursday, Aug. 26, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Experts will go over fair housing laws. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6078671332956708368. Contact Jon Hawley, at 337-6861, ext. 251, or jhawley@cityofec.com.