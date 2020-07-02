The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the DSS/Pasquotank Health Department’s shared conference room Monday at 9 a.m. Come to front desk and state you are there for the meeting.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting in the Historic Courtroom Monday at 7 p.m. The Board of Commissioners will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors during the regular meeting. To access the meeting, visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Public Safety Center at 305 West Freemason St., Edenton, Monday at 6 p.m. If the room reaches its maximum capacity, citizens may call in at 1-408-418-9388. The access code is 132 102 0235 and the password is 246926.
Elizabeth City’s Historic Preservation Commission will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 10 people at a time. An overflow room will be available. Comments can be submitted to planneroftheday@cityofec.com or by fax at 331-1291.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet at the courthouse Monday, July 13, at 6 p.m.
The Camden Tourism Development Authority will meet at the Camden County Courthouse Tuesday, July 14, at 9:30 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
There will be an upcoming open position on the Visit Elizabeth City/Elizabeth City–Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority’s Board of Directors. Candidates must live or work in Pasquotank and must be affiliated with a business that is collecting occupancy tax in the county. For more info, call Susan Hartley at 335-5330.