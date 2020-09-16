The Camden Board of Education will hold a special meeting on the new high school project in the Camden High School media center Thursday at 6 p.m. A closed session will follow the open session. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m.
For Zoom information, email: astallings@accog.org.
The Pasquotank Water Committee will meet to receive an update on the county’s Water & Sewer Master Plan from Green Engineering Monday at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in the community room on the second floor of the Public Safety Building.