The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School today at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Currituck Board of Education will meet at the Cooperative Extension Service building today at 2 p.m. A joint meeting of the school board and Currituck Board of Commissioners will be held at 3 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C to discuss the county’s Confederate monument Monday at 2:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. The Appointments Committee meets at 5 p.m. and the full Board of Commissioners meeting is at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at the DSS office at 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Monday at 9 a.m. Attendees should come to the front desk and state you plan to attend the meeting.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m. The meeting may be viewed on Channel 11 on the cable access channel and at cityofec.com.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a special meeting on the new high school project in the Camden High School media center Thursday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. A closed session will follow the open session. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.