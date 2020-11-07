Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m. Access the meeting on government access Channel 11 or at cityofec.com.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a work session in the Professional Learning Center on the JP Knapp campus Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Access the meeting at the board’s YouTube Channel or by visiting https://youtu.be/wtQS_Vq0qXw.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees’ annual retreat will be held virtually Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information on accessing the livestreamed meeting virtually, call 335-8745.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday. A closed session will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the open session begins at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.