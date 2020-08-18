The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees will meet in Room 208 of the AE Building today at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be in-person only.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will discuss poll worker assignments at a special meeting at 1409 Parkview Drive, Wednesday at 9 a.m. To attend the meeting by Zoom, the meeting number is 126 475 4894 and the password is 28419633. To join by phone, call 1-415-655-0001, access code 126 475 4894.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, Thursday at 6 p.m. To attend by conference call, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5 p.m. The board will hold its regular meeting via livestream at 7 p.m.
Livestream the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Public comments for the meeting can be emailed to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. that day.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet via Zoom app Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. For information, call 338-4405.
Elizabeth City will host a housing webinar Thursday, Aug. 26, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Experts will go over fair housing laws. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6078671332956708368. Contact Jon Hawley, at 337-6861, ext. 251, or jhawley@cityofec.com.
The Pasquotank County Special Projects Committee’s meeting to discuss the county’s Confederate monument, scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m., has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 14, at 2:30 p.m.