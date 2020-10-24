The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in closed session in the media center at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5 p.m. The board will meet in open session at 7 p.m. The open session will be available both in person and via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Parking will be available in the parking lot at the rear of the school and the entrance will be on the side of the building. To submit public comments, email them to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Monday.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m. The meeting is not open to the public but may be livestreamed on the city’s website at www.cityofec.com or on Channel 11. To have comments read at the meeting, email them to the City Clerk at aonley@cityofec.com before 6:45 p.m. on Monday.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the boardroom at the ARHS/Pasquotank County Health Department office in Elizabeth City Tuesday at 7 p.m. Participants may attend the meeting in person or via Zoom. Contact: 252-338-4405.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the second-floor community room in the Public Safety Building Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Access the meeting via livestream at www.camdencountync.gov.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Nov. 12. A closed session will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the open session begins at 7:30 p.m. Assess the meeting at ccsnc.org.