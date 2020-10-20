The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet meet at the Chowan Public Safety Center today at 3 p.m. to discuss a presentation on the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail study that includes a proposed expansion to include Chowan County inmates.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold virtual meeting Thursday at 9 a.m. Submit public comments to info@visitelizabethcity.com by 4 p.m. today.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in closed session at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5 p.m. The board will meet in open session at 7 p.m. The open session will be available via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. To submit public comments, email them to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Monday.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the boardroom at the ARHS/Pasquotank County Health Department office in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. Participants may attend the meeting in person or via Zoom. Contact: 252-338-4405.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the second-floor community room in the Public Safety Building Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Access the meeting via livestream at www.camdencountync.gov.