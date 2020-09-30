The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at Pasquotank DSS, Monday at 9 a.m. State at the front desk that you plan to attend the board meeting.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the Pasqutoank County Courthouse Monday at 2 p.m. to hear Green Engineering’s presentation on the county’s water and sewer master plan study.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.