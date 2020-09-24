The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold a virtual board meeting today at 9 a.m. Visit: https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule for information on how to access the meeting remotely.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 7 p.m. A closed session will precede the meeting at 5 p.m. A livestream of the meeting will be available at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The public may submit comments to be read at the meeting to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Monday.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will tour Pasquotank Elementary School and P.W. Moore Elementary School Friday beginning at 3 p.m. to see a demonstration of how in-person classes will be conducted.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting with the boards of commissioners in Bertie and Martin counties, and the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail Commission at the Cashie Convention Center at 118 County Farm Road, Windsor, Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. The boards will hear a presentation on the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail expansion study.