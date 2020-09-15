The College of The Albemarle Finance Committee will meet in the president’s boardroom on the Elizabeth City campus today at 4 p.m. The full Board of Trustees will meet virtually at 5 p.m. The meeting ID number is 931 9327 6791 and the passcode is 874566. Attendees may also call 1-929-205-6099 and use the aboard ID and passcode.
The Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Board of Directors will meet at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center Thursday at 8 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a special meeting on the new high school project in the Camden High School media center Thursday at 6 p.m. A closed session will follow the open session. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m.
For Zoom information, email: astallings@accog.org.
The Pasquotank Water Committee will meet to receive an update on the county’s Water & Sewer Master Plan from Green Engineering Monday at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in the community room on the second floor of the Public Safety Building.
