Elizabeth City City Council meets in council chambers at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Channel 11 and on the city’s website, cityofec.com.
The Camden Tourism Development Authority will meet at the county courthouse Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees will meet in the AE Building lecture hall (AE Room 208) Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet via Zoom at the Albemarle Commission Office Thursday at 6 p.m. For info, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Camden County Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday at 7:30 p.m. A closed session will precede the meeting at 6:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.