The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Ad Hoc Diversity and Inclusion Committee will meet today from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be available on Zoom. The meeting ID is 992 5812 5861, passcode is 495495.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Currituck Board of Education will meet at the Cooperative Extension Service building Thursday at 2 p.m. A joint meeting of the school board and Currituck Board of Commissioners will be held at 3 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C to discuss the county’s Confederate monument Monday at 2:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m.
The Appointments Committee meets at 5 p.m. and the full Board of Commissioners meeting is at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m. The meeting may be viewed on Channel 11 on the cable access channel and at cityofec.com.
The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at the DSS office at 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Monday at 9 a.m. Attendees should come to the front desk and state you plan to attend the meeting.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a special meeting on the new high school project in the Camden High School media center Thursday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. A closed session will follow the open session. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.