The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet at the elections office at 1409 Parkview Drive, to discuss purchasing new voting equipment today at 9 a.m. The Zoom platform meeting number is 126 986 3061 and the password will be 58592863. To join by phone, dial 1-415-655-0001.
The College of The Albemarle trustees’ Finance Committee will meet in Room A-100 of the A Building today at 8 a.m. To join the meeting virtually, the meeting number is 947 9359 0652 and the password is 800362. To attend by phone, dial 1-929-205-6099.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan County Public Safety Center on today at 4 p.m. To listen to the meeting remotely, dial 1-408-418-9388. The access code is 132-753-8255 and password is 246926.
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Policy, Planning, and Student Success Committee will meet in Room A-100 of the A Building Wednesday at 4 p.m.
To join the meeting virtually, the meeting number is 919 4847 4553 and the password is 500914. To attend by phone, dial 1-929-205-6099.
The College of The Albemarle Trustees’ Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet in Room A-100 of Building A Thursday at 8 a.m. To join the meeting virtually, the meeting number is 946 4125 2498 and the password is 468845. To attend by phone, dial 1-312-626-6799.
The Camden County Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 6 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors at the 7 p.m. meeting. For access info, visit www.camdencountync.gov.