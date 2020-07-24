The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session Monday at 5 p.m. The board will hold an open session via livestream at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available at at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Comments for the meeting should be emailed to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees Bylaws Ad Hoc Committee will meet virtually to review the naming section of the trustee board’s bylaws on Monday at 9 a.m. To participate, visit https://ecsu.zoom.us/j/93613217589. The meeting number is 936 1321 7589.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet at the elections office at 1409 Parkview Drive, to discuss purchasing new voting equipment Tuesday at 9 a.m. The meeting will be available virtually via Zoom. The meeting number is 126 986 3061 and the password will be 58592863. To join by phone, dial 1-415-655-0001.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan County Public Safety Center on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect for attendeeds. To listen to the meeting remotely, dial 1-408-418-9388. The access code is 132-753-8255 and password is 246926.