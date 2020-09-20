The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting Saturday to discuss a possible return to in-person classes at Pasquotank Elementary School Saturday at 1 p.m. View the meeting by livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Pasquotank Water Committee will meet to receive an update on the county’s Water & Sewer Master Plan from Green Engineering Monday at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in the community room on the second floor of the Public Safety Building.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold committee meetings virtually Monday starting at 9 a.m. The full board meeting will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. To view the meeting, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=_6xlSTgDGPE&feature=youtu.be.
The Currituck Board of Education will meet Monday at 10 a.m. in the JP Knapp Professional Learning Center. View the meeting at the board’s YouTube Channel or by visiting https://youtu.be/EnjjUelvryo.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold a virtual board meeting Thursday at 9 a.m. Visit: https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule for information on how to access the meeting remotely. Submit comments info@visitelizabethcity.com by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. A closed session will follow. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.