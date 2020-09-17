The Camden Board of Education will hold a special meeting on the new high school project in the Camden High School media center today at 6 p.m. A closed session will follow the open session. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom today at 6 p.m. For Zoom information, email: astallings@accog.org.
The Pasquotank Water Committee will meet to receive an update on the county’s Water & Sewer Master Plan from Green Engineering Monday at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in the community room on the second floor of the Public Safety Building.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold committee meetings virtually Monday starting at 9 a.m. The full board meeting will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. To view the meeting, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=_6xlSTgDGPE&feature=youtu.be.