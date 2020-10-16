The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. The panel is expected to discuss possible locations and moving costs for the Confederate monument. The board’s finance panel will meet at 4 p.m. and the regular commissioner meeting will be at 6 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet meet at the Chowan Public Safety Center Monday at 6 p.m. The board will also meet Wednesday at 3 p.m. to discuss a presentation on the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail study that includes a proposed expansion to include Chowan County inmates.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in closed session at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m. The board will meet in open session at 7 p.m. The open session will be available via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
To submit public comments, email them to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the boardroom at the ARHS/Pasquotank County Health Department office in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. Participants may attend the meeting in person or via Zoom. Contact: 252-338-4405.