The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the boardroom at the ARHS/Pasquotank County Health Department office in Elizabeth City Tuesday at 7 p.m. Participants may attend the meeting in person or via Zoom. Contact: 252-338-4405.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the second-floor community room in the Public Safety Building Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners and South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 7 p.m. Access the meeting at www.camdencountync.gov.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Nov. 12. A closed session will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the open session begins at 7:30 p.m. Assess the meeting at ccsnc.org.