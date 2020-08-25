The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet via Zoom app Tuesday at 7 p.m. For information, call 338-4405.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet in the 2nd floor training room of the Chowan Public Safety Center on Wednesday at 3 p.m. To listen the meeting remotely, call 1-408-418-9388. The meeting number is 132 677 7005 and pass code is 246926.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority will hold a virtual board meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m. Access the meeting at https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule. Submit comments for the meeting before 4 p.m. Wednesday at 4 p.m. to info@visitelizabethcity.com.
Elizabeth City will host a fair housing webinar Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. Experts will go over fair housing laws. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com. register/6078671332956708368. Contact Jon Hawley, at 337-6861, ext. 251, or jhawley@cityofec.com.
The Pasquotank County Special Projects Committee’s meeting to discuss the county’s Confederate monument has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 14, at 2:30 p.m.