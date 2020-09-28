The Chowan Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting with the boards of commissioners in Bertie and Martin counties, and the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail Commission at the Cashie Convention Center at 118 County Farm Road, Windsor, Tuesday, at 7 p.m. The boards will hear a presentation on the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail expansion study.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the Pasqutoank County Courthouse Monday at 2 p.m. to hear Green Engineering’s presentation on the county’s water and sewer master plan study.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.