The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet via Zoom at the Albemarle Commission Office Thursday at 6 p.m. For info, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Camden County Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday at 7:30 p.m. A closed session will precede the meeting at 6:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the boardroom at the ARHS/Pasquotank County Health Department office in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. Participants may attend the meeting in person or via Zoom. Contact: 252-338-4405.