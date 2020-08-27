The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority will hold a virtual board meeting today at 9 a.m. Access the meeting at visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule.
Elizabeth City will host a fair housing webinar Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. Experts will go over fair housing laws. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com. register/6078671332956708368. Contact Jon Hawley, at 337-6861, ext. 251, or jhawley@cityofec.com.
The Currituck Board of Education will host a closed session to discuss personnel matters and consult with the board’s attorney Monday at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held remotely.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank County Special Projects Committee’s meeting to discuss the county’s Confederate monument has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 14, at 2:30 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a special meeting on the new high school project in the Camden High School media center Thursday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. A closed session will follow the open session. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org