The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will hold an emergency meeting at the Board of Elections office today at 9 a.m. The public may join by Zoom app by dialing 126 799 4197, password 58592163. Join by phone by dialing 1-415-655-0001, access code: 126 799 4197.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., will host a virtual telephone town hall for 3rd Congressional District constituents today from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Constituents may participate by calling 833-380-0715.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board will meet virtually via GoToMeeting today at 6 p.m. For information on how to call in to the meeting, email Cindy Gossage at cgossage@accog.org.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session Monday at 5 p.m. The board will hold an open session via livestream at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available at at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Comments for the meeting should be emailed to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. on July 27.