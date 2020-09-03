The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session in the Historic Courtroom on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. To access the meeting, visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank County Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C to discuss the county’s Confederate monument Monday, Sept. 14, at 2:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. The Appointments Committee meets at 5 p.m. and the full Board of Commissioners meeting is at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. The meeting may be viewed on Channel 11 on the cable access channel and at cityofec.com.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a special meeting on the new high school project in the Camden High School media center Thursday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. A closed session will follow the open session. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.