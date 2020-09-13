The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at the DSS office at 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Monday at 9 a.m. Attendees should come to the front desk and state you plan to attend the meeting.
The Pasquotank Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C to discuss the county’s Confederate monument Monday at 2:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. The Appointments Committee meets at 5 p.m. and the full Board of Commissioners meeting is at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m. The meeting may be viewed on Channel 11 on the cable access channel and at cityofec.com.
The College of The Albemarle Finance Committee will meet in the president’s boardroom on the Elizabeth City campus Tuesday at 4 p.m. The full Board of Trustees will meet virtually at 5 p.m. The meeting ID number is 931 9327 6791 and the passcode is 874566.
Attendees may also call 1-929-205-6099 and use the aboard ID and passcode.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a special meeting on the new high school project in the Camden High School media center Thursday at 6 p.m. A closed session will follow the open session. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. For Zoom information, email: astallings@accog.org.