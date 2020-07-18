The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings via livestream on Monday at 6 p.m. The livestream will be available at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board will meet virtually via GoToMeeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. For information on how to call in to the meeting, email Cindy Gossage at cgossage@accog.org.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session Monday, July 27, at 5 p.m. The board will hold an open session via livestream at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available at at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Comments for the meeting should be emailed to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. on July 27.