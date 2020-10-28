The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared boardroom at Pasquotank DSS Monday at 9 a.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners and South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 7 p.m. Access the meeting at www.camdencountync.gov.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. The board’s Appointments Committee will meet at 5 p.m. and the full board will meet at 6 p.m. All meetings will be in Courtroom C of the courthouse.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Nov. 12. A closed session will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the open session begins at 7:30 p.m. Assess the meeting at ccsnc.org.