The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet today at 2 p.m. To attend virtually, the meeting number is 126 836 3526 and password is 28413633. To join by phone, call 1-415-655-0001, access code 126 836 3526.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden High School today. The closed session will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank County Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the Pasquotank Courthouse Monday at 2:30 p.m. The panel will discuss possible locations and costs for relocating the Confederate monument. Comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. No comments will be allowed at the meeting.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. To attend by conference call, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet via Zoom app Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. For information, call 338-4405.
Elizabeth City will host a fair housing webinar Thursday, Aug. 26, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Legal experts will go over fair housing laws and take questions. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6078671332956708368. Contact Jon Hawley, at 337-6861, ext. 251, or jhawley@cityofec.com.