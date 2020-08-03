The Currituck County Board of Education will meet in closed session at the Professional Learning Center at JP Knapp Early College Thursday at 2 p.m. That will be followed by a work session at the PLC at 4 p.m. The board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Currituck Courthouse. To watch meeting live use Mediacom TV channel 18 on the mainland or online at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education has rescheduled its meeting to Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet Monday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m.